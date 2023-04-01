Kentucky freshman Cason Wallace, projected to be one of the most versatile guards available in this year's NBA Draft, officially announced Saturday that he plans to make the jump to the next level.

"I'm all in," Wallace said in his announcement via ESPN. "This season was fun. It had its ups and downs, but the best part was having my brothers with me. We stuck through it and saw it through.

“Coach (John) Calipari was always there for us; when we lost, he took the blame. He taught me that it was a privilege to play the game. Learning how to play the point guard position the whole game helped. It forced me to step up to another challenge in a new role."

The 6-foot-4 native of Richardson, Texas, averaged 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.0 steals per game in 32 appearances. He had 17 double-figure scoring games en route to freshman All-SEC honors. His eight steals against Michigan State in the Champions Classic tied the UK record for most in a single game.

“Cason is a play-making guard who is going to have the opportunity to make an immediate impact at the next level,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “He has good size and a tremendous feel for the game, and no situation is too big for him. He’s ready to take this step and I’m thrilled for he and his family.”

The NBA Draft Combine will take place May 15-21 and the 2023 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 22.

Earlier this week, UK senior forward Jacob Toppin declared for the draft.