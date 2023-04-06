John Calipari's staff has been recruiting five-star point guard Boogie Fland for months and he's currently the top-ranked point guard in the nation according to Rivals.com.

According to a recent report from basketball recruiting reporter Travis Branham, Fland is working on setting up a visit to Kentucky for the near future. The Wildcats met with the 6'3 point guard from New York recently.

But Calipari isn't limiting his focus to Fland as a 2024 point guard option.

According to ESPN Recruiting Director Paul Biancardi, Kentucky's coaches are checking in on five-star 2024 point guard Zoom Diallo this evening.

The Tacoma (Wash.) Curtis point guard is a 6'4, 180-pound prospect ranked No. 15 in the Rivals150, just a few spots behind Fland.