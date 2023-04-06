Kentucky checking in on 2024 point guard
John Calipari's staff has been recruiting five-star point guard Boogie Fland for months and he's currently the top-ranked point guard in the nation according to Rivals.com.
According to a recent report from basketball recruiting reporter Travis Branham, Fland is working on setting up a visit to Kentucky for the near future. The Wildcats met with the 6'3 point guard from New York recently.
But Calipari isn't limiting his focus to Fland as a 2024 point guard option.
According to ESPN Recruiting Director Paul Biancardi, Kentucky's coaches are checking in on five-star 2024 point guard Zoom Diallo this evening.
The Tacoma (Wash.) Curtis point guard is a 6'4, 180-pound prospect ranked No. 15 in the Rivals150, just a few spots behind Fland.
Though Diallo's current list of favorites does not include Kentucky, Diallo was careful to tell Biancardi, "That is not my final list. Kentucky will be at my game tonight."
That quote makes it seem as though Diallo is very much open to the Wildcats and if Calipari's staff makes a move it could shake things up.
Arizona, Gonzaga, Washington, USC, Florida State, and Kansas are currently Diallo's top six choices, and he also has offers from Cal, LSU, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Stanford, Washington State, and many others.
Diallo has already taken official visits to Arizona, Florida State, and Gonzaga. Kentucky's not alone in showing interest as a school outside Diallo's top six, as Duke is continuing to monitor and recruit him as well.
Diallo has won back-to-back state championships at Curtis.