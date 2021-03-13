CatsIllustrated - Kaiya Sheron Q&A

Kentucky's football program will have five scholarship quarterbacks on the roster this season.

Four are on campus now, with Will Levis not arriving until the summer.

The youngest currently in Lexington is Somerset's Kaiya Sheron, who enrolled one semester early in January to get a jump start on his college football and academic career.

Sheron is working alongside Beau Allen, Joey Gatewood, and Nik Scalzo under the watchful eye of Liam Coen.

He met with reporters covering UK via Zoom for the first time earlier this week. Here's that Q&A.

Q: What have you learned so far from Coach Coen and how nice is it to have an OC who's coaching the quarterbacks?

Sheron: I'm definitely learning a lot. Just (with) him coming from the NFL there's definitely so much to learn even from the other guys, the other quarterbacks in the room. I'm learning so much because obviously I'm a freshman and I'm just trying to learn as much as I can.

Q: What's been their advice, from Beau, Nick, and Joey?

Sheron: Just pay attention and just don't make the same mistake twice so that's what I'm doing, just trying to correct all of the mistakes that I make. Making sure that I don't make them twice and just get better every day.

Q: What's it like just to be here, to be a quarterback at Kentucky?

Sheron: Obviously I wanted to be a collegiate quarterback and to do that has fulfilled my dreams, and now just being able to compete with a great group of guys and a talented group of guys has been amazing.

Q: What's been the biggest adjustment going from high school now that you're on a college campus?

Sheron: Well in high school I didn't have really any competition, so now being able to compete every day and not just on Fridays, it's a great feeling.

Q: Could you talk a little about what it's been like to be around Liam?

Sheron: Coach Coen's a great guy. He's definitely trying to get everybody involved, not just the upperclassmen and the people who have been here. So I've been involved and everybody's just been very good to me, coming in and being brand new to this type of offense.

Q: What's the biggest adjustment getting into the collegiate life coming in mid-year?

Sheron: Absolutely, my schedule's just so packed. Like in high school it was the same schedule every day. Now just getting used to the schedule, have classes every day, so just keeping my stuff together.

Q: What's been the most difficult adjustment?

Sheron: I haven't really had any major difficulties. I've kind of adjusted really well to the college life and stuff, so it's all been pretty good to me.

Q: You guys begin spring practice next week, how eager are you and what do you expect?

Sheron: Like I said, I love competition, so just being out there next week and the weeks after, it's going to be a great feeling and I can't wait for it.

Q: You knew a lot of the guys in your signing class already. What's it's been like being around those guys?

Sheron: They're a great group of guys, just being able to be on the field with them now rather than just texting, Snapchatting, hanging out, it's all pretty nice.

Q: As you're competing in the spring there's a guy who won't be there 'til the summer. How does that affect how you approach spring competition and how does that shake it up when someone comes in later?

Sheron: We're just trying for spring to get eyes on film, so we're just trying to get better every day, not really worrying about other people. Just worrying about ourselves.

Q: You making the decision to enroll in the spring, what exactly do you feel benefits you the most coming in?

Sheron: In this offense it's a brand new offense to everybody. It's a clean slate so just learning the entire offense this spring and then having extra workouts and extra time to learn.

Q: Did you ever see Wan'Dale Robinson play in high school and what did you think of him?

Sheron: I never got to see him play but I got to play him in 7-on-7 because he was on P2P and I was on Go Hard Elite and we were both in Kentucky so I got to go against him a few times and just watching him play, is pretty fun to watch. He's just explosive and can make plays all over the field.