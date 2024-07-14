Jermaine "JuJu" Harmon Jr is Kentucky's newest in-state football target.

The Class of 2027 athlete at Western Hills at Frankfort picked up an offer from Kentucky last week and spoke with Cats Illustrated about it over the weekend.

Harmon is actually going through his first practices at Western Hills after transferring from Georgetown. He played safety and wide receiver last year and expects to do the same for Western Hills this season.

Kentucky has offered a large crop of in-state football players from the 2027 class and Harmon is the latest, so Vince Marrow will be focused on building a fence over the next couple of years.

"Coach Marrow was really straight to the point. He told me he usually doesn't offer sophomores and all that, but he said the same thing to Wan'Dale Robinson. He just needs me to turn up this year," Harmon said.

Because he's just now getting his introduction to Western Hills, Harmon doesn't know Robinson, nor does he know Javeon Campbell, who recently committed to UK from the school.

"I feel like my best attribute as a prospect is, defense-wise but offense also, I can play all positions," he said. "I feel like I'm that one guy in your system who can play everything. I'm really energetic on the field. I've got great IQ on the field. I see the plays coming before they even come. I can scan the whole field."

Harmon said he is best labeled as an athlete at this point in the process as a recruit.

Eastern Kentucky gave him his first offer when he was still in junior high school. He will visit Marshall in July, and said he has received interest from Kent State as well.