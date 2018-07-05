Impact Analysis: What Nikolas Ognenovic to Kentucky means
After every commitment, Cats Illustrated takes a closer look at what just happened and breaks down what it means for the Wildcats.Nikolas Ognenovic's decision for Kentucky is significance on a numb...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news