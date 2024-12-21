Advertisement
Published Dec 21, 2024
VIDEO: Kentucky Wildcats Talk Loss to Ohio State in NYC
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Kentucky head coach Mark Pope, along with Wildcats Otega Oweh and Andrew Carr, addressed the media after UK's 85-65 loss to Ohio State on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

