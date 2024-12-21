QUICK TAKES: Ohio State 85, Kentucky 65

TRAVIS GRAF:

1. Kentucky needs to be able to show that they can score against a quality team when they’re not able to run in transition. The offense was stagnant to say the least and looks weren’t crisp. Ball movement has stalled some in recent games and the team’s lack of a go-to scorer remains a big issue in my eyes.

2. If you’re going to build your offense around the 3-point shot, you’re hardly ever going to win a power five game while nailing just a handful out of 20-plus attempts. Pope has to find new ways to generate these guys looks but defenses are starting to take away some of their key actions.

3. The offense was the reason tonight’s game was so bad, but the defense was pitiful as well. It’s what scares me about this team’s future in SEC play as they lack athleticism and rim protection. Guards got hunted all night long and there’s nobody on the last line of defense that can alter shots consistently.

DAVID SISK:

1. A 20-point loss to Ohio State was not what we were looking for today. Once again, the Wildcats got behind the eight ball early. Although they didn’t start out great, the Buckeyes took over in the latter stages of the first half and led by nine at the half. But for the first time this season, they did not have a second-half response to make it competitive. It seems to me that substitution patterns have stopped some of the early flow. Shortening the bench some could be an answer.

2. If you only shoot 18% from 3-point range, you better score more than 24 paint points. I’ll repeat myself. We thought this would be a free-flowing offense raining down three’s and running, but there have been games where the shots didn’t fall, and the transition game was nowhere to be found. There were only 11 combined fast break points today.

3. Kentucky had no answers for Bruce Thornton. It’s just hard to come back playing the other team’s game and tempo. The Buckeyes put the ball in his hands in the middle ball-screen, and scored while shortening the clock. One reason Ohio State was plus-12 in paint points was Thornton and the other guards finishing in the paint. In fact, they shot 66.8% from two-point range. Kentucky is going to have to tighten it up defensively going into SEC play.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

1. It will be interesting to hear how Blue Blue Nation reacts to the first real "egg" of the Mark Pope Era at Kentucky. I think Pope has built up enough goodwill with exciting play and wins over elite teams like Duke and Gonzaga to earn him a bit of a pass on this one, but this was just about as bad as a Top 5 team could play against a struggling, unranked opponent. Remember, this OSU team lost by 38 to Auburn and by 14 to Texas A&M. Red flag heading into SEC play?

2. Is it time to start asking if this just isn't a good 3-point shooting team? In the last seven games covering a month of games, Kentucky has topped 32.3% from the arc only one time, and that was last week in the win over Louisville (11 of 21). Not only are the Cats failing to make them, they're having trouble even getting them off. Pope says he wants to shoot 30-35 per game. They only took 22 against Ohio State, making only four. This team has to have the trey in its arsenal. It doesn't have the athleticism or playmaking ability to score consistently against P5 teams without it.

3. I thought they had a few players going through the motions tonight and really missed the energy boost that a healthy Kerr Kriisa may have provided. I'm not going to pick on anyone, but Ohio State looked like it was ready for one of those "Everybody's Super Bowl" games, while the same intensity wasn't matched on UK's side.



