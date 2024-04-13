1. A "GAME" IN NAME ONLY

Due to several off-season surgical procedures and new injuries incurred during spring practice, the format for the Blue-White Spring Game was extremely limited. It was more in line with what you might see during a typical Saturday scrimmage than a full-blown game that we've seen in the past. The format was offense versus defense, there was no time or score kept, and very limited contact. The defense utilized "thud" tackling to avoid fully taking runners to the ground, where you can sometimes incur additional injuries. Many plays were blown dead upon a two-hand touch. But fans were still able to catch some glimpes of talent. "When we get everybody back, the pieces are in place for us to have a heckuva football team," UK head coach Mark Stoops said. "That's what is exciting to me."

2. BROCK VANDAGRIFF IMPRESSES

Kentucky's new QB1 looked as good as advertised in his first time playing in front of fans since transferring from Georgia. He led the offense to a field goal on his first drive of the day, found Dane Key on a nice touchdown pass in the back corner of the end zone on his second drive of the day, and capped the scrimmage with another touchdown pass to tight end Khamari Anderson. In addition to his highly publicized arm talent, the former 5-star star recruit also showed he can extend plays with his legs and be called upon for designed quarterback-run plays. New OC Bush Hamdan appears serious about incorporating that into his offensive attack, similar to what we saw with Will Levis in his first season with the Cats. The run style isn't as physical, but it may be just as effective. "You sprinkle that in four or five times a game, it's aggravating," Stoops said of the defensive coaches' perspective.

3. HIGH ON THE NEWCOMERS

Several of Kentucky's mid-year additions lived up to the hype they have generated since signing with the Cats. Vandagriff was impressive at quarterback, but Beau Allen also looked much improved in his return to the program, and freshman Cutter Boley had some decent moments. The UK quarterback room looks like it's in better shape than it has been in a long time. Freshman wideout Hardley Gilmore made a sensational catch along the sideline to begin the day, drawing oohs and ahhs from the crowd. Freshman running back Jason Patterson had some nice runs, including one for a touchdown. He brings a different look to the backfield. O-Line additions Gerald Mincey and Jalen Farmer look like good fits for Eric Wolford's unit. Freshman D-Linemen Brian Robinson and Jerod Smith certainly look the part… as in, they don’t look like freshmen. As they get more reps, learn the scheme, and refine their technique, they could be future stars. "It's just a good group, all of them," Stoops said. “We like 'em. They're good football players."

4. NICE DAY FOR REDSHIRT DB

The scrimmage ended on a pick-6 by redshirt freshman cornerback Jaremiah Anglin, who made several impressive plays for the defense throughout the day. Anglin jumped a sideline route and made a great 50/50 play on a decent throw by freshman quarterback Cutter Boley, then raced about 50 yards to the end zone for the white-clad defense as his teammates raced to celebrate with him in the end zone. The 6-foot-1, 188-pound defensive back from Lake Wales, Fla., has been injured for parts of this spring, and Stoops noted that he's fallen behind on the depth chart, but he made that big play and two other pass break-ups in the end zone on Saturday. His emergence could be important as the Cats are looking for players to step up opposite of star corner Maxwell Hairston.