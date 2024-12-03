Football Notebook
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Thanksgiving is a monster week for high school basketball, and this week was no different
Sights and scenes from Louisville's 41-14 win over Kentucky.
Cards reclaim Governor's Cup for first time since 2018.
UK boss talks about seeing five-year win streak over UofL end.
First impressions from the Governor's Cup game.
Thanksgiving is a monster week for high school basketball, and this week was no different
Sights and scenes from Louisville's 41-14 win over Kentucky.
Cards reclaim Governor's Cup for first time since 2018.