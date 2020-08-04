CatsIllustrated - Final UK vs SEC position rankings

Final UK vs SEC position rankings
Over the last couple of weeks Cats Illustrated writers have taken turns ranking all the SEC's position units 1 through 14 from quarterback to defensive back.
Here's a summary of where Justin Rowland, Jeff Drummond, and Travis Graf see the Wildcats ranking versus the nation's premier conference ahead of the 2020 season.
|Justin Rowland
|Jeff Drummond
|Travis Graf
|
Quarterbacks
|
8th
|
6th
|
6th
|
Running Backs
|
7th
|
6th
|
3rd
|
WR/TE
|
12th
|
9th
|
12th
|
Offensive Line
|
1st
|
1st
|
1st
|
Defensive Line
|
8th
|
4th
|
4th
|
Linebacker
|
4th
|
7th
|
7th
|
Defensive Back
|
5th
|
3rd
|
4th
Jeff Drummond gives Kentucky the highest average ranking across the board for all positions. All things considered, he gives UK an average position ranking of 5.1.
The consensus choice for Kentucky's strongest position is the offensive line with all three writers giving the Wildcats the strongest unit in the league up front.
The lowest ranked position group for Kentucky is the pass catchers.