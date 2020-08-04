 CatsIllustrated - Final UK vs SEC position rankings
Final UK vs SEC position rankings

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
Over the last couple of weeks Cats Illustrated writers have taken turns ranking all the SEC's position units 1 through 14 from quarterback to defensive back.

Here's a summary of where Justin Rowland, Jeff Drummond, and Travis Graf see the Wildcats ranking versus the nation's premier conference ahead of the 2020 season.

SEC Position Rankings vs SEC (1st - 14th)
Justin Rowland Jeff Drummond Travis Graf

Quarterbacks

8th

6th

6th

Running Backs

7th

6th

3rd

WR/TE

12th

9th

12th

Offensive Line

1st

1st

1st

Defensive Line

8th

4th

4th

Linebacker

4th

7th

7th

Defensive Back

5th

3rd

4th

Jeff Drummond gives Kentucky the highest average ranking across the board for all positions. All things considered, he gives UK an average position ranking of 5.1.

The consensus choice for Kentucky's strongest position is the offensive line with all three writers giving the Wildcats the strongest unit in the league up front.

The lowest ranked position group for Kentucky is the pass catchers.

