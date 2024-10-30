Advertisement
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 30, 2024
Film Review: Kentucky 98 Minnesota State 67
David Sisk  •  CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement