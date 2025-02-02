Advertisement
Published Feb 2, 2025
VIDEO: Cats Talk Disappointing Loss to Arkansas
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Kentucky's Jaxson Robinson, Ansley Almonor, and Amari Williams talked to the media after the No. 12 Wildcats were upset by Arkansas and former UK head coach John Calipari on Saturday night at Rupp Arena.

