"Deone Walker almost can't be explained," one host said in the video that can be found below.

Pro Football Focus has given UK defensive lineman Deone Walker strong grades ever since he debuted with the Wildcats and so the hosts of the PFF College Football Show were probably happy to interview him this week.

Here are some highlights from that conversation, and we'd encourage you to watch.

What was the moment when you realized you were dominating and a college/NFL career was possible?

Walker said one of his coaches from high school who has passed talked to him when he was ready to quit playing football. This coach came to Walker's house and had a 3-hour sit down, explaining that he has the ability to change his family's life.

What made you choose Kentucky?

"I just trusted Coach Stoops' word. I consider him family for me. Like my D-Line coach, Coach Stewart, and I knew they were going to put me in a position to showcase my abilities."

Was there a moment when you realized you're becoming a star in college football?

"I'd say it was the offseason from my freshman to sophomore year. That's when I really put in the most work, studied the most film. And my D-Line coach, Coach Stewart, really just had a sit down with me and said if you really want to be one of the top guys you've got to really commit yourself."

What would you say is your favorite play in your career? Was it the play against Florida when you dropped back in coverage and killed the guy?

"I would say my freshman year against Florida when I made the big third down stop. The third and short stop. And going into the Swamp and beating them, you can't beat that feeling."

What separates you from other D-Tackles in college football?

"Not just my size. I can eat up double teams. I can play that nose tackle. But I can also move out to the EDGE. I can play anywhere on the line. I'm quick and elusive enough and got good enough hands to be able to be an every-down player and I feel like most defensive tackles are either run stoppers or they're EDGE rushers. There's nobody who can really do both."

Do you feel like out of all those DTs you're the best?

"I'm very humble but I know when I put my work in. Mason (Graham), he's very good. Kenneth, those are my guys. They're really good. But I'm never going to say nobody's better than me."

Do you know Mason personally?

"We don't really know each other personally. We met I want to say once when we went back home but I have studied a little bit of his tape. He's very quick off the ball. He has a high motor. He's just a very good overall football player."

Do you feel like you're a true alien out there, like a unicorn?

"Yeah I feel like there's nobody else in college football that can do what I can do right now."

Confirm it for me: Is it true that at Kentucky there's a portion of practice called "no Deone" because you blew up so many plays?

"No, not during practices. But like during our spring game going into sophomore year Coach Stoops had to tell me to take off my shoulder pads."

At the NFL Combine is there an event you think you're going to wow people at?

"I would say the 40. The goal is high 4.6."

You know you're like 330 pounds right?

"Yeah. Coming into college I ran a 4.9. Like a mid 4.9. So I feel like I can get there."

What's your why? What makes you get out of bed every morning?

"Just how I grew up with my family. It means the world to me. They always taught me whatever you're going to do do it 100%. And my coaches that passed in high school. That's really what's kept me here. I lost three coaches in the span of I want to say a year and a half. So that was really hard on me but one of my other coaches was like are you going to let this kill you or are you going to use it as motivation? That's just what I try to think about every day."

Are there any DTs in the NFL or retired who you watch and say that's who you're modeling your game after?

"Yeah. Early on there was Calais (Campbell), Dexter Lawrence, so with the hands wise it's Aaron Donald. When I try to become more of an EDGE rusher it's Max Crosby and guys like that so it's a little bit of everything."

EA 2025 is coming out this summer. Are you in the game and what should your rating be?

"Yeah, I'm in the game. I'll feel disrespected if I'm under 92."

What are some of your personal goals heading into the season?

"Yeah, I really want to get down to around 330 range. I want to learn our whole defense. I want to learn everything about our defense. Our corners, why we run what we run. What we run stuff against. Just learn it all inside and out. That's really it."

Is it true you call plays out for the defense? I've heard sometimes Deone calls things out?

"Yeah, I did that a few times during games. Really, if some of our defensive linemen wasn't getting these types of plays when we were scheming them up earlier throughout the week as soon as I see the call I tell them where to go."

Have you paid attention to any way too early NFL 2025 mock drafts?

"I think I only looked at one because my dad sent it to me and it had me like at No. 3 going to the Patriots."

How excited are you by all of that?

"Yeah, you know, it is very exciting to see that. I used to dream about this as a kid but I try not to look at that stuff because I don't want to get into my head. I don't want to walk around having a big head because that's not going to get me nowhere."

Is there any QB/RB in the NFL you can't wait to sack or tackle or any OL you can't wait to blow up?

"Ray Davis (laughing). Ray Davis."

You had a great quote about how much you hate Louisville. How excited are you to play them again?

"Man, I can't wait. It's always a rivalry game. We always get chippy even though I've got a couple of friends over there and then one of our tight ends went there, Izayah Cummings, I can't wait to show them that they're still lil' bro."

Any players you're looking forward to playing against?

"Not really players, but I can't wait to play against Texas though."

Have you gone to your coaches about maybe putting you on offense?

"Man, we had a play, we actually had a play drew up for the Louisville game this year called Big Cat. I go on a little wheel route."