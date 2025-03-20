Takeaways From Thursday

Don't Buy the SEC is Overrated Talk Quite Yet There was quite a bit of chatter about this during the afternoon, especially after Georgia fell behind 27-3 to Gonzaga. After day one the league teams went 4-2 thank you very much. The higher seeds went 3-1. The two lower seeds split. Friday looks like a tougher day although Kentucky, Alabama, and Florida are overwhelming favorites to advance. Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, and Oklahoma will be involved in dogfights. At the least of possibilities the league will get seven out of 13 teams to the weekend. That is 22% of the field in a worst case scenario. So don't buy the hype that the Southeastern Conference's strength was much adieu about nothing. Still, each game on Thursday was a story of it's own, and there was plenty to take away from each one.

John Calipari (Photo by Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images) (Photo by https://arkansas.rivals.com)

Coach Cal Gets Through Game One It was just the second time in six years. It came as a ten-seed after a regular season that looked like for a long part there would not be a tournament in their future. Calipari's answer to the Saint Peter's and Oakland's of the world may be to come in as a low seed and play his way up. This was the first time in Calipari's 24 trips to the Big Dance that he entered as a double-digit seed. Arkansas is as talented of a 10-seed as one will ever see. With Boogie Fland back in the rotation, the Hogs have eight players that every serious fan in the SEC is familiar with. But the player who really stood out was Jonas Aidoo. The 6-foot-11 center had 22 points and 5 rebounds. He displayed a beautiful floater in the middle of the paint. He played at Tennessee the last three years. If the Vols have a weakness it is that they can't go through the post offensively. If Rick Barnes could have kept an Aidoo who played anything close to this he would have had a one-seed this season. Now the bullseye goes to Bill Self. The legendary Kansas coach has some similarities to Calipari. Both coaches used to go to Final Four's like they were falling out of bed, but each one has slid since they have gotten into their 60's. Self is 21-17 in the Big 12 the last two years, and he is no longer the bully on the block. You obviously can't take away a National Championship, nor should you. However, the 2022 title is the lone bright spot in the past seven seasons. The Jayhawks have that title between the latest early exit, and 2018 when they last got to the second weekend. This was his first Round of 64 defeat since 2006.

UGA Was UGLY I don't have an NCAA Tournament history log in front of me, but I can't imagine there have been many other starts in years that were that ugly. Gonzaga led 13-0 before Georgia ever scored. The lead was extended to 27-3 at the 11:44 mark. The Dawgs lost by 21 despite 20 points from Asa Newell. The Zags dominated every statistical category. But when you go just 5 of 26 from three-point range, and give up 25 points off turnovers you are not going to win. The question is where does Mike White go from here. This was the program's first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2015. That was under current Kentucky assistant, Mark Fox, who also made it in 2011. They still haven't gotten out of the first round since 2002 when Jim Harrick was the coach. This wasn't the way they wanted to go out, but Georgia has improved each of the three years under White. Now, his goal will be to get to the Round of 32 next season, but that will be anything but a given in the rough and tumble SEC. You have to make hay when you have the opportunity. White certainly hopes it isn't another decade before Georgia gets a chance to advance. Missouri Caps Off A Bad Month of Play The 15th ranked Tigers were 20-6 on February 19 after they scored 110 points and defeated Alabama. From there they lost four of five, and six of eight including the 67-57 loss to Drake. The recent collapse is one reason Drake was a darling among bracketologists this week looking for a Cinderella. The Tigers shot only 33.3% from the field, and had 17 turnovers to boot. This game resembled Kentucky's trip to Columbia for the last regular season game. Missouri struggled to score, and then made a late second half charge to make it respectable. Earlier in the month they only had 30 points with 17:57 left to go in the game, and trailed by 13. Just as Gonzaga was drastically under-seeded, Missouri was seeded too high at No. 6. This was one time that the respect of the SEC worked against them. The Tigers would have slumped down the stretch no matter which league they were in, and would have had a lower seed. The bottom line is this was not an upset.



Chaz Lanier had 29 against Wofford (Photo by Aaron Doster-Imagn Images) (Photo by https://tennessee.rivals.com)