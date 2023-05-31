While Kentucky's roster uncertainty has been due to three of last year's players taking things down to the wire, the widespread expectation has been that freshman Chris Livingston had played his last college basketball game.

Now we know the plan for sure.

Livingston announced that he will keep his name in the 2023 NBA Draft on Wednesday, the final day for players to take their names out of the draft pool.

Livingston was a five-star prospect from last year's recruiting class and he showed flashes in his freshman year at Kentucky.

Livingston averaged 6.3 points (42.9% FG, 30.5% 3-pointers) and 4.2 rebounds for Kentucky on the season.

The 6'6, 220-pounder from Akron, Ohio scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds in UK's Round of 32 loss to 3-seed Kansas State, one game after he posted six and six against Providence in UK's first tournament win since 2019.

Livingston had some real bright moments, such as when he scored 10 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in an 82-74 win at Florida. That was during a five-game stretch that saw him average 12 points and almost eight rebounds.

Livingston played more than 30 minutes in 11 of Kentucky's final 13 games.