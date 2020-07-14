CatsIllustrated - Calipari talks players' return to campus, dealing with COVID-19

Like many Americans during the coronavirus pandemic, John Calipari is growing weary of looking for something new to occupy his abundance of free time at home.

What the Kentucky head basketball coach would love to be doing is spending time with his latest Wildcats as they prepare for the 2020-21 season.

That is, if we are fortunate enough to have a season.

"My opinion on this would be a guess," Calipari said while addressing the media during a video teleconference on Tuesday. "... So my hope is we tamp down this virus and we're able to come back and play.

"And let me say this: my hope is pretty strong for basketball because I've got a really good team (laughs) so I want us to play basketball in the worst way, to be in that NCAA Tournament and make a run. But we've got to go with the science and trust in the people within that (healthcare) field, within our league, within our schools, and roll with what they're telling us to do."

According to Calipari, all of his players have reported to campus. The Cats have been undergoing COVID-19 testing protocols and are isolated in what they are calling "the bubble," a sterile environment as good as any program in the country can provide.

To this point, UK players have been working out individually, scheduling time in the gym with one player on each side of the court, and with UK strength and conditioning personnel but none of the coaches on staff.



Calipari, who hasn't been on campus in several weeks, will be able to see the team personally on July 20.

"They are getting antsy," he said of the players. "They keep asking, 'When are we going to see you?'"

The UK boss noted that he has been conducting video conferences with the players twice a week and once a week with their families to inform them of the latest developments.

The entire team is currently practicing, Calipari said. No player has tested positive for current COVID-19 infection, but due to HIPA laws, he could not go into detail about specific players.

One player who has loomed large among fan discussion this summer is Olivier Sarr. The 7-footer who transferred from Wake Forest is awaiting a ruling from the NCAA on his appeal for immediate eligibility.

"We feel confident, but you never know until you hear it's good to go," Calipari said. "He's got a great case."

Calipari added that he's got a good feel for the process due to players who have elected to leave his program. He noted that the appeals fall into "three buckets" to be considered. He believes Sarr qualifies under the conditions in which other players have left UK and been granted immediate eligibility at their new schools.

"But they'll red-tag it because it's Kentucky, it's Olivier Sarr who is one of the best transfer players, and they'll want to really make sure they have it right, so they may take more time," Calipari said.

Sarr averaged 13.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game last season as an All-ACC performer for the Demon Deacons. He's an important piece to UK's puzzle this season as one of the Cats' only true big men.

Calipari hopes his players are using this time to "separate ourselves" from the competition.

"We should be a great shooting team because that's all you can do right now," he quipped.