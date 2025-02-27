By the Numbers: UK 83, OU 82

Cats Illustrated takes a closer look at some of the key numbers from Kentucky's 83-82 win at Oklahoma on Wednesday night.

52.6% ... OU's field goal percentage for the game. To win a game on the road with an opponent shooting like that is fortunate. The Sooners knocked down 10 three-pointers.

32 ... Combined minutes played by Lamont Butler (20 minutes) and Jaxson Robinson (12 minutes). The two combined to score 14 points (4/9 FG) and dished out seven assists. It wasn't a huge statistical night for either, and Butler fouled out, but they got their feet wet coming back. Kentucky was +10 in Butler's 20 minutes, so for the half of the game that he played the Cats were at their best. His on-ball defense changes things on that end of the court.

28 ... Turnovers in the game between the two teams. That was more than the combined assist total (27) for both squads so there was some sloppy play at times.

This was also the point total for Oweh, the game's leading scorer.

27 ... Minutes played by Brandon Garrison, and the Cats' backup big man gave Mark Pope some valuable time. With Amari Williams saddled with fouls, Garrison elevated his game. He played good defense, even guarding smaller ball handlers well in situations, and had 12 points (5/8 FG) and four rebounds. Garrison also had three blocks and three steals. UK was -1 in those 27 minutes, so Garrison gave them a chance to win on the road.

23 ... Second half points for Otega Oweh, who finished with 28 for the game. He was 10/14 FG in the second half, relentlessly attacking the rim and finishing through contact against his former team. He also had the second-best +/- on the team (+6).

10:49 ... The amount of game time that elapsed with Kentucky trailing, so while UK had the lead for 25:21, this is still one that could have gone either way on the road.

2 ... Kentucky players in double digits. That's atypical for this squad. Only Oweh (28) and Brandon Garrison (12) hit the double-digit mark in scoring. Much of this had to do with leaning almost exclusively on Oweh down the stretch because there were five Kentucky players who scored between 7-9 points.