By the Numbers: UK-Oklahoma

Kentucky takes on Oklahoma in the second round of the SEC Tournament and the Cats' first game in the event later tonight.

Here are some numbers relating to the Cats, the Sooners, and the matchup between the two teams earlier this year.

580 ... The total number of three-pointers made by Kentucky and Oklahoma so far in the 2024-25 college basketball season. They rank No. 1 and No. 4 in the SEC in threes made, respectively.

79.3% ... OU's free throw percentage for the season. That's far and away the best in the league with Vandy and Auburn tied for second at 74.7%. OU is 9th in the country in free throw percentage and is 81% over its last three games.

30% ... Kentucky was only 7/23 (30%) from three-point range against the Sooners. Had the teams shot their season average from outside it would have been a more comfortable Kentucky win. But that's just an unpredictable factor going in. Actually, Oklahoma ranks fourth in the SEC in three point defense, allowing ... 30% on the season.

29 ... Points for Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears in Wednesday night's 81-75 Sooner win against Georgia. He was 8/16 from the field, 4/7 from long range, and 9/12 from the charity stripe. Fears did turn it over five times but his scoring punch makes OU dangerous. Against UK earlier this year Fears had 18 points on 7/18 shooting in 37 minutes. He did have eight boards and six assists as well.

18 ... Consecutive Kentucky points for Otega Oweh in UK's 83-82 win in Norman. Oweh completely took over the game in the second half, finishing with 28 points, and that was what powered the Wildcats to a win on the road that wouldn't have happened without him.

This was also the number of second chance points for Georgia against Oklahoma on Wednesday night. Kentucky beat OU 9-5 in second chance points in Norman, so there's a chance for an advantage there as well.

16 ... Points off turnovers for Kentucky against Oklahoma in that first meeting in Norman. The Sooners turned it over 15 times, with Fears' four the high number.

12 ... Oklahoma knocked down a dozen three pointers on 25 attempts to beat Georgia. Nine of those came in the first half. Oklahoma knocked down 10/25 three-pointers in its near takedown of Kentucky last month.

0 ... Blocked shots for Oklahoma in that first game against Kentucky. They also didn't have any blocked shots against Georgia yesterday, so there's a chance to do some work around the rim if Andrew Carr and Amari Williams can get in good position down low.

-1.9 ... OU's rebounding margin on the season. Meanwhile, Kentucky is +3.7 per game on the boards. UK has a chance to do some damage on the glass tonight as the fourth-best rebounding team in the SEC.