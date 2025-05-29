Kickoff times set for first three Kentucky games

Kickoff times and broadcast designations have been set for the first three weeks of Kentucky's 2025 season.

The Wildcats will open the season on Aug. 30 with a 12:45 p.m. ET kickoff against Toledo at Kroger Field. The game will air on the SEC Network.

Mark Stoops' team jumps into SEC action in Week 2 with a high-profile matchup against Ole Miss. Kickoff has been slated for 3:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 6 at Kroger Field with a national audience watching on ABC.

That game will be a rematch of UK's most memorable game from an otherwise disappointing 2024 season. The Cats shocked the No. 6 Rebels 20-17 in Oxford, a result that may have ultimately cost Ole Miss a chance to make the College Football Playoff.

Kentucky wraps up a three-game homestand to open the season on Sept. 13 against Eastern Michigan. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

The remainder of the schedule will be announced at a later date.

The previous version of this report listed Sept. 7 as the date of the UK-Ole Miss game. The correct date is Sept. 6.



