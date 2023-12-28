1 - Player on the Clemson roster from the Bluegrass State, former Lexington Frederick Douglass offensive lineman Walker Parks. He played and started in two games for Clemson in 2023 (limited to injury), while he has played in 39 career games with 28 career starts.

2 - Of the seven longest-tenured head coaches in the FBS, Dabo Swinney (16th) and Mark Stoops (11th), will be squaring off for the first time in the Gator Bowl.

3rd - Gator Bowl appearance for Kentucky, who defeated NC State 23-21 in the 2021 game and lost to Georgia Tech 33-18 in the 2016 edition.

4th - Time that Kentucky and Clemson have played in a bowl game. The Tigers defeated the Wildcats in the 1993 Peach Bowl, while the teams split decisions in the 2006 and 2009 Music City Bowls.

5 - Non-offensive touchdowns scored by Clemson this season. Four of those have come via interception returns. The Tigers are 5-0 in games in which the defense or special teams score.

8 - Straight bowl games for Kentucky, a program record. The Cats are 4-3 in bowl games under Mark Stoops.

8-5 - The Wildcats lead the all-time series with Clemson.

11 - Tackles for loss by Clemson defensive end TJ Parker are the most by any freshman in the nation.

13-6 - Clemson record against SEC opponents since 2015.

20 - Touchdowns scored by UK running back Ray Davis leads the SEC and ranks third nationally this season. He set a new single-season record for the Cats this year.

23 - Touchdown passes by UK quarterback Devin Leary ranked second in the SEC and 23rd nationally this season.

24 of 25 - Kentucky wins in recent non-conference games, the only loss coming to Iowa in last year's Music City Bowl.

31.7 - Yards per kickoff return by UK specialist Barion Brown, who led the SEC and ranked second nationally in that category. He returned two kickoffs for scores this season, giving him four during his two seasons in Lexington.

50th - Appearance in a bowl game for Clemson, which has a 26-23 record in those games. Ten of those have come in the Gator Bowl, giving the Tigers the most appearances in the Jacksonville event.

60th - Game pending for Clemson center Will Putnam, a grad senior who will also be making his 49th career start. It's the most by any O-Lineman in school history.

113.9 - Rushing yards per game allowed by the UK defense, which ranked third in the SEC and 23rd nationally this season. Eight of the Cats' last 13 opponents have been held under 100 yards.

750+ - Clemson running backs Phil Mafah (894) and Will Shipley (798) enter the game as the only P5 duo with 750 or more rushing yards this season.



