Cats to face Georgetown Hoyas in second exhibition game

Kentucky will face a second major-conference opponent in exhibition play as it prepares for the 2025-26 college basketball season.

The Wildcats will play the Georgetown Hoyas on Oct. 30 at Rupp Arena, UK announced on Wednesday. That game will follow a matchup with Purdue on Oct. 24 in Lexington, leading up to the expected season opener on Nov. 11 against rival Louisville.

Tip-off times and television designations for both games will be announced at a later date.

The NCAA recently amended its rules for preseason games, allowing Division I programs to play each other in exhibition games. That change has allowed programs like UK to bring in higher-profile opponents as measuring sticks for the upcoming season and as more attractive matchups for season-ticket holders.

Georgetown is coming off an 18-16 season in the Big East under head coach Ed Cooley. Junior guard Malik Mack returns as the Hoyas top scorer at 12.9 points per game.

Led by head coach Mark Pope, Kentucky is coming off a 24-12 season in which the Cats advanced to the Sweet 16. UK is expected to have four players back from that roster in addition to high-profile high school and transfer portal classes.

The Cats and Hoyas have met only twice on the hardwood. Georgetown won both games, 28-23 in 1922 and 53-40 in the 1984 Final Four at Seattle.