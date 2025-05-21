Two quarterbacks land offers from Kentucky

Braydon Hawthorne spoke with Cats Illustrated at length Tuesday night after committing to Kentucky.
Mark Pope keeps stockpiling talent to the 2025-26 roster and beyond with a commitment from Braydon Hawthorne.
UK falls 5-1 in opener, returns home to await NCAA fate.
LB Max Mohring also set to visitMalvern Prep linebacker Max Mohring has also scheduled an official visit with Kentucky.
Kohl Rosario was a standout in Memphis this past weekend. The result was four offers on Monday and contact from UK.
Braydon Hawthorne spoke with Cats Illustrated at length Tuesday night after committing to Kentucky.
Mark Pope keeps stockpiling talent to the 2025-26 roster and beyond with a commitment from Braydon Hawthorne.
UK falls 5-1 in opener, returns home to await NCAA fate.