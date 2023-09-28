1 - Interception recorded by Florida on both sides of the ball through four games.

1-8 - Gators' record in their last nine games when tied or trailing entering the fourth quarter. Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops is 61-4 with the Wildcats when leading after three quarters.

2.58/2.88 - Rushing yards per attempt allowed by the Kentucky and Florida defenses, respectively. The Cats rank 12th nationally, while the Gators rank 22nd.

5 - Straight games dating back to the 2022 season that Kentucky has surrendered less than 100 yards rushing to the opponent. It's the first time since 1985 that the Cats have held the first four opponents under 100.

6-34 - Kentucky's all-time record against ranked Florida teams. Three of those six wins for the Cats have come in the last five years.

7 - Sacks for the Gators on the season, which ranks 13th in the SEC and is tied for 88th nationally. Kentucky has allowed only four sacks through four weeks of play.

9-8 - Billy Napier's record in his second year as Florida head coach. That includes a 1-6 mark away from Gainesville.

13.5 - Points per game allowed by the Gators, which ranks 2nd in the SEC and is tied for 18th nationally. The Cats aren't too far behind at 15.5 ppg, which ranks 4th in the SEC and 22nd nationally.

20% - Florida in the red zone last week against Charlotte, settling for four field goals on five trips. The Gators have converted just 11 of 19 trips to the red zone into touchdowns this season.

30-122 - The rushing performance of Kentucky's Ray Davis last season against Florida as a member of the Vanderbilt team.

77.8% - Completion rate for new Florida quarterback Graham Mertz, who transferred to the Gators from Wisconsin and was also recruited by the Wildcats. That percentage leads the SEC and ranks fourth nationally.

172 - Career-high rushing yards by Florida tailback Trevor Etienne in the Gators' 29-16 win over Tennessee in Week 3 of the season. It marked the most rushing yards in a game by a Florida player in the last nine seasons.

440 - Consecutive games for the Gators without being shut out, a streak dating back to 1988, an NCAA record that eclipses any other team by 54 games in the history of the college game.

1948-1950 - The last time Kentucky won three straight games against Florida. The Cats extended that to four games in 1951 under head coach Paul "Bear" Bryant. UK has won the last two games in the series.



