After each Kentucky football game Cats Illustrated publisher Justin Rowland asks for your hot takes on the team. Here are some of those takes along with the standard buy or sell response.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TbGlnaHRseSBtb3JlIGNvbmZpZGVudCBhZnRlciB0b2RheXMgZ2Ft ZSwgd2UgbmV2ZXIgZmVlbCBncmVhdCBhZnRlciB3ZWVrIDEgdGhhdCBJIGNh biByZW1lbWJlciBtYXliZSBiZXNpZGVzIDIwMjEsIGJ1dCBVTE0gd2FzIHJl YWxseSBiYWQgdGhhdCB5ZWFyLiBHb3Qgc29tZSB0aGluZ3MgdG8gd29yayBv dXQsIGJ1dCB3ZSBnb3Qgc29tZSBkb2dzIG9uIGJvdGggc2lkZXMgb2YgdGhl IGJhbGwuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmVyc2V5IEp1bmtpZSAoQERhSmVyc2V5SnVu a2llKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RhSmVyc2V5SnVu a2llL3N0YXR1cy8xNjk4MDYwNTUyOTE0NzM5MjA5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Ambivalent. Don't necessarily agree or disagree but I can totally see someone feeling either way. It just depends on what you're looking at. To your point, when you win by 30 points and it doesn't feel like you won by that much it could either mean that you're lucky or just have a good margin for error. I'm not sure if Week 1 changed my priors at all. The offensive line seemed like it was somewhat better than last year and that's what I was watching for, but it's tough to tell too much when they ran such a small number of plays.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FdmVyeXRoaW5nIHdhcyBqdXN0IGFib3V0IHdoYXQgSSBleHBlY3Rl ZC4gU2VlaW5nIHNpbHZlciBwbGF5IHdhcyBzdXJwcmlzaW5nLCBhbmQgaGUg ZGlkIHZlcnkgZ29vZC4gPGJyPjxicj5PTCBzdGlsbCB3b2VmdWwuIENvbmNl cm5pbmcuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmFzb24gTW9ycmlzIChAamFzb25vZmZsb3Jp ZGEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamFzb25vZmZsb3Jp ZGEvc3RhdHVzLzE2OTgwNTY1ODU1NzI5NzA3OTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDIsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Buy & sell. Definitely buy the point about Silver. When you talk about Silver and Kahlil Saunders, along with Deone Walker, they've got some serious budding young star power on the defensive line. Maybe we should be talking about that more. It's a good rotation. I wouldn't say the OL was woeful but there's definitely quite a bit of room for improvement. They have to pick up the stunts.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZW9uZSBXYWxrZXIgaXMgZ29pbmcgdG8gbWFrZSB0aGluZ3MgbXVj aCBlYXNpZXIgZm9yIHVzIHRoaXMgeWVhci4gSGUgZHJhd3Mgc28gbXVjaCBh dHRlbnRpb24gdGhhdCB0aGUgbWFyZ2luIG9mIGVycm9yIGZvciBwYXNzIGJs b2NrZXJzIGlzIGJhc2ljYWxseSB6ZXJvLiBTZWUgZS5nLiwgS2FobGlsIFNh dW5kZXJzIHNhY2s8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyDwn6WKSm9obm55IERhbmdlcvCfk5Yg KEBLX05vaXNlV2F0ZXJNRCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9LX05vaXNlV2F0ZXJNRC9zdGF0dXMvMTY5ODA2NTM0NTA1Mzg4ODc5OT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Buy. It's a great point and admittedly I spent a lot of the offseason talking more about his potential to improve in Year 2, but maybe the biggest part of his sophomore season is commanding so much attention that it frees up his teammates. It did appear to be the case in Week 1 when the overall havoc numbers were up, the run defense numbers were good, but Walker's numbers were muted. As long as the group plays well, he's doing his job.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEpf Qm91bHdhcmU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoSl9Cb3Vsd2Fy ZTwvYT4gaGlyZSBpcyBqdXN0IGFzIGltcG9ydGFudCBoaXJlIGFzIENvZW4g Z2l2ZW4gdG9kYXnigJlzIHBlcmZvcm1hbmNlLiBSZW1hcmthYmxlIHR1cm5h cm91bmQhPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgS2VsbHkgQmFrZXIgKEBrZWxseWJha2VyVUsp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20va2VsbHliYWtlclVLL3N0 YXR1cy8xNjk4MDU5OTE2MjE1Mjg0MTcxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PlNlcHRlbWJlciAyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Buy. I honestly didn't know how much real impact having a ST coordinator would have. The fact alone that Stoops had divided the duties up and had an off-field assistant doing a lot of the work made me wonder if it was really essential. But this appears to be a case where the fan outcry turned out to be correct. Kentucky has a dangerous special teams unit. There's still room for improvement there. UK gave up some "hidden yards" on the decision not to field one punt.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CcmFkIFdoaXRlIG5lZWRzIHRvIGdvLiAgQ29uc2VydmF0aXZlIHBs YXljYWxsaW5nIG9uIDNyZCBkb3ducyB3aWxsIGNvbnRpbnVlIGtpbGxpbmcg dXMgYXQgbGVhc3Qgb25lIHRpbWUgZXZlcnkgeWVhciBhcyBsb25nIGFzIGhl JiMzOTtzIGhlcmUuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSm9zaCBTdHJvdXRoIChAU3Ryb3V0 aEpvc2gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU3Ryb3V0aEpv c2gvc3RhdHVzLzE2OTgwNTg3NTIzODgxOTg2NjI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDIsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Sell. I understand people who are inclined to want a more attacking-style of defense, but Kentucky's results on that side of the ball speak for themselves in recent years. It's a consistently top-30ish defense and that's right where they are in the recruiting pecking order, too, so it's hard to complain. The two areas I have been watching for improvement are turnovers and havoc. They were better at that in Week 1. But overall White has done a great job at Kentucky and there's a reason Brian Kelly wanted him at LSU before the job went to Matt House.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYXRzIHdvbiBieSAzMCBidXQgZGlkIG5vdCBwYXNzIHRoZSBsb29r IHRlc3QuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU2hhd24gSHVtcGhyaWVzIChAc2FodW1wMSkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zYWh1bXAxL3N0YXR1cy8x Njk4MDkzNTg2NDk4MTQ2NTkxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRl bWJlciAyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

True, but ... It was Week 1 and it's not uncommon to see teams play sloppy football in their first game. As I said before, winning by 30 points and feeling like you didn't play that well is a double-edged sword. Are you focusing more on not passing the look test, or on winning by 30 in spite of that? Based on the "but" it seems like you're slower to buy in. I'm not sure which direction I would go on that. I think the offense is going to look much better this week. The defense can tighten up, too.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JJiMzOTtsbCBzYXkgaXQmIzM5O3MgZmlyc3QgZ2FtZSBqaXR0ZXJz LCBidXQgTGVhcnkgZGlkbiYjMzk7dCBzZWVtIGFzIGFjY3VyYXRlIGFzIHBy ZXZpb3VzbHkgbWVudGlvbmVkPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVHJhdmlzIEQuIEJyb3du IPCfpYMgKEBCZWFyZGVkQnJvd243NSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9CZWFyZGVkQnJvd243NS9zdGF0dXMvMTY5ODA2NzMwMDM0MTkx MTY4MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMiwgMjAyMzwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Buy, but ... I expect that to improve. He only attempted two screen passes and typically those pad the accuracy numbers. There were two receiver drops. He did have a couple of ball sail on him as well. There were a couple of deeper passes that were just off when you'd like to see a receiver have a chance to make a play. But he was 10/11 in the second half and my opinion on Leary hasn't changed. Keep in mind he was a 61% guy at NC State in his big year there. He will get more from the deep ball than he did in Week 1 and the accuracy will improve overall, but I don't know that we're talking about a guy who should be expected to complete 68% of his passes.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TZWNvbmRhcnkgbmVlZHMgYSBsb3Qgb2Ygd29yazwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IERvbmFsZCBCb2xpbiAoQGdvYWxzZXR0ZXIyMSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9nb2Fsc2V0dGVyMjEvc3RhdHVzLzE2OTgwNTU5MTI2 NjM5NzQxMzA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDIsIDIw MjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Mixed opinion. JQ Hardaway had struggles in coverage a couple of times but for most of the rest of the game when there were completions it was Kentucky keeping the ball in front and bottling up any potentially big plays. That's how they play. Andru Phillips played pretty well, the safeties made big plays (Childress should have had a pick, in my opinion), and Maxwell Hairston graded out as one of the best players on the defense. All things considered you don't want to see that completion percentage but they were pretty solid overall. The tackling overall has to improve but that's not just the secondary.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZeKAmXJlIHVzaW5nIEJhcmlvbiBCcm93biB3cm9uZy4gSGlzIGJl c3QgYXR0cmlidXRlIGlzIGhpcyBzaGlmdGluZXNzLiBHZXQgdGhhdCBtYW4g dGhlIGJhbGwgaW4gc3BhY2UgYW5kIGxldCBoaW0gd29yay4gU3RvcCB0cnlp bmcgdG8gZ2V0IGhpbSBkZWVwLiBMZWFyeSBhaW7igJl0IGdvdCB0aGUgYXJt IGZvciBpdCBhbnlob3c8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTaGFuZSBCdXJnaW4gKEBTaGFu ZUJfMTcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU2hhbmVCXzE3 L3N0YXR1cy8xNjk4MDU2NjMwMzQ3MTgyMDk5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Sell, but ... I think they tried that. They had an easy dump off at the LOS for him and he dropped it. That could have been a big play. They've tried to get him the ball any number of ways, short and long throws alike going back to last season, and one factor is he's still a work in progress. He was a Rivals100 receiver because of his explosive athleticism but in terms of the fine details of his craft there's still room to grow and he has to take advantage of every opportunity.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgc2Vjb25kYXJ5IGlzIHdvcnJpc29tZSBhbmQgdGhlIHRhY2ts aW5nIG5lZWRzIGltcHJvdmVtZW50LiBCdXQgSSBsb3ZlIHRoYXQgVUsgaXMg YXQgYSBwb2ludCBub3cgd2hlcmUgeW91IGNhbiBiZSB1bmhhcHB5IHdpdGgg YSAzMCBwb2ludCB3aW4uPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmltIEZhbm5pbiAoQEFuZ3J5 Qk1GZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQW5ncnlCTUZl ci9zdGF0dXMvMTY5ODA1NjAxNDA5OTEwODI4ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Buy overall. I'm not as concerned about the secondary as some, evidently, but then again I wasn't expecting it to be an "elite" secondary. Based on the personnel and barring injuries it should be a very solid secondary. I definitely agree with you on the tackling and that is normally very solid.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4zMCBwb2ludHMgb24gb2ZmZW5zZSBvbiA1MSBwbGF5cyBhbmQgMjIg bWludXRlcyBUT1AuIEF2ZXJhZ2VkIDcgeWFyZHMgcGVyIHBsYXkuPGJyPjxi cj5Ub24gb2YgVEZMIGFuZCBnb29kIG92ZXJhbGwgZGVmZW5zaXZlIHBlcmZv cm1hbmNlLiBHcmVhdCBTVHMuPGJyPjxicj5EYXZpcyBsb29rZWQgdGhlIHBh cnQgYW5kIExlYXJ5IHdhcyAxMC0xMSBpbiB0aGUgMm5kIGhhbGYuIDxicj48 YnI+R29vZCBvcGVuZXIgd2l0aCByb29tIHRvIGltcHJvdmUuIEkgbGlrZSBt eSB0ZWFtLCBldmVuIGlmIG5vIG9uZSBlbHNlIGRvZXMuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg Sm9zaCBQb29sZSAoQGpvc2g3MjQ4NCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9qb3NoNzI0ODQvc3RhdHVzLzE2OTgxOTM4MDU3NjQwOTYwMTk/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==