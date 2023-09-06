News More News
Buy or sell: Your hot takes on UK football

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015.

After each Kentucky football game Cats Illustrated publisher Justin Rowland asks for your hot takes on the team.

Here are some of those takes along with the standard buy or sell response.

Ambivalent. Don't necessarily agree or disagree but I can totally see someone feeling either way. It just depends on what you're looking at. To your point, when you win by 30 points and it doesn't feel like you won by that much it could either mean that you're lucky or just have a good margin for error. I'm not sure if Week 1 changed my priors at all. The offensive line seemed like it was somewhat better than last year and that's what I was watching for, but it's tough to tell too much when they ran such a small number of plays.

Buy & sell. Definitely buy the point about Silver. When you talk about Silver and Kahlil Saunders, along with Deone Walker, they've got some serious budding young star power on the defensive line. Maybe we should be talking about that more. It's a good rotation. I wouldn't say the OL was woeful but there's definitely quite a bit of room for improvement. They have to pick up the stunts.

Buy. It's a great point and admittedly I spent a lot of the offseason talking more about his potential to improve in Year 2, but maybe the biggest part of his sophomore season is commanding so much attention that it frees up his teammates. It did appear to be the case in Week 1 when the overall havoc numbers were up, the run defense numbers were good, but Walker's numbers were muted. As long as the group plays well, he's doing his job.

Buy. I honestly didn't know how much real impact having a ST coordinator would have. The fact alone that Stoops had divided the duties up and had an off-field assistant doing a lot of the work made me wonder if it was really essential. But this appears to be a case where the fan outcry turned out to be correct. Kentucky has a dangerous special teams unit. There's still room for improvement there. UK gave up some "hidden yards" on the decision not to field one punt.

Sell. I understand people who are inclined to want a more attacking-style of defense, but Kentucky's results on that side of the ball speak for themselves in recent years. It's a consistently top-30ish defense and that's right where they are in the recruiting pecking order, too, so it's hard to complain. The two areas I have been watching for improvement are turnovers and havoc. They were better at that in Week 1. But overall White has done a great job at Kentucky and there's a reason Brian Kelly wanted him at LSU before the job went to Matt House.

True, but ... It was Week 1 and it's not uncommon to see teams play sloppy football in their first game. As I said before, winning by 30 points and feeling like you didn't play that well is a double-edged sword. Are you focusing more on not passing the look test, or on winning by 30 in spite of that? Based on the "but" it seems like you're slower to buy in. I'm not sure which direction I would go on that. I think the offense is going to look much better this week. The defense can tighten up, too.

Buy, but ... I expect that to improve. He only attempted two screen passes and typically those pad the accuracy numbers. There were two receiver drops. He did have a couple of ball sail on him as well. There were a couple of deeper passes that were just off when you'd like to see a receiver have a chance to make a play. But he was 10/11 in the second half and my opinion on Leary hasn't changed. Keep in mind he was a 61% guy at NC State in his big year there. He will get more from the deep ball than he did in Week 1 and the accuracy will improve overall, but I don't know that we're talking about a guy who should be expected to complete 68% of his passes.

Mixed opinion. JQ Hardaway had struggles in coverage a couple of times but for most of the rest of the game when there were completions it was Kentucky keeping the ball in front and bottling up any potentially big plays. That's how they play. Andru Phillips played pretty well, the safeties made big plays (Childress should have had a pick, in my opinion), and Maxwell Hairston graded out as one of the best players on the defense. All things considered you don't want to see that completion percentage but they were pretty solid overall. The tackling overall has to improve but that's not just the secondary.

Sell, but ... I think they tried that. They had an easy dump off at the LOS for him and he dropped it. That could have been a big play. They've tried to get him the ball any number of ways, short and long throws alike going back to last season, and one factor is he's still a work in progress. He was a Rivals100 receiver because of his explosive athleticism but in terms of the fine details of his craft there's still room to grow and he has to take advantage of every opportunity.

Buy overall. I'm not as concerned about the secondary as some, evidently, but then again I wasn't expecting it to be an "elite" secondary. Based on the personnel and barring injuries it should be a very solid secondary. I definitely agree with you on the tackling and that is normally very solid.

Buy. If you were excited about the team going into the season you should still be excited after a 30-point win. I think one issue is people come into a season expecting the world, and when expectations are so high for everyone in Week 1, most people downgrade expectations when they're finally watching real football and realizing the other teams are working, practicing, recruiting, and trying just as hard as their team.

