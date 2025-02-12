By the Numbers: UK 75, UT 64

Kentucky completed the regular season sweep of Tennessee in Mark Pope's first season.

Here are some of the most interesting stats from the contest.

60.9% ... Kentucky's field goal percentage in the second half. The Cats also knocked down five three pointers, attempted 12 free throws, and only turned it over four times. Against Tennessee's defense that's closing the game strong.

35:24 ... The amount of game time that elapsed with Kentucky in the lead. It would have been tough to let a game like that slip away, even with Lamont Butler unavailable at the end.

19 ... Combined points for freshman Kentucky natives Travis Perry and Trent Noah. The two combined to shoot 6/8 from the field and 5/7 from three-point range so they were very efficient. There's one difference. Kentucky was +18 in Noah's 19 minutes but -9 in Perry's 12 minutes. UK's defense took a hit when Perry played but he did chip in with some important scoring.

+16 ... Kentucky's scoring advantage in the 21 minutes Amari Williams played. That means in the other 19 minutes Tennessee had a five-point edge. The splits with Williams on and off the court have been undeniable in recent weeks. These numbers don't tell us everything because Andrew Carr had a +16 and only had two rebounds and two turnovers in extended action. But the trend with Williams is clear.

15 ... Second chance points for the Vols. In recent games Kentucky hadn't given up many second chance points, but often because the other team shot a high percentage. UT converted eight offensive rebounds into 15 second chance points so they were very efficient after a miss that they rebounded.

13 ... Otega Oweh and Ansley Almonor each scored 13 points in the game. This was the high point total for anybody on Kentucky's side. There was still solid scoring balance but that's a low numbers for a high UK scorer this year.

5 ... Kentucky ended the game making five consecutive field goal attempts. In a game that was neck-and-neck until the final couple of minutes those buckets, the Cats' defense on the other end, were the decisive factors. During the same span of time Tennessee finished 0/4 from the field and without any makes the last 2:32 of the game.

3 ... Offensive rebounds for Kentucky for the game. UK only scored three second chance points. Fortunately for the Cats, they shot 50% from the field, 50% from the three-point line, and 78.6% from the charity stripe.

1 ... Turnover committed by Kentucky's guards in the game. All the other seven turnovers were committed by big men. Perry made one lazy pass that was picked off but otherwise the backcourt players were very sure with the basketball.