The 6'3 point guard from White Plains (N.Y.) Archbishop Stepinac, ranked the No. 10 overall prospect in the 2024 class, put pen to paper and signed with the Wildcats on Wednesday, the same day that fellow Kentucky commitment Somto Cyril is expected to as well.

Five-star No. 1-ranked point guard Boogie Fland waited until late last month to announce he would be a Kentucky Wildcat, but he didn't have to then wait long to solidify things.

Rivals.com's Jason Jordan recently wrote that John Calipari is one of the coaches who should be pleased with the results of the early signing period, and Fland was a big reason why.

"Calipari’s propensity for landing top-flight floor generals gained steam in this class after the recruiting wizard snagged the country’s top point guard Boogie Fland. Calipari’s dribble-drive offense is tailor made for a creative prospect like Fland, who checks in at No. 10 in the 2024 Rivals150," Jordan wrote over the weekend.

Rivals.com's Rob Cassidy recently wrote that Fland could be "the highest-upside guard in the 2024 class."

"...Fland’s current battle is with consistency of performance," Cassidy wrote. "That said, when he’s good he’s great and the good outings have far outnumbered the underwhelming ones during his high school career. At all of 6-foot-3, Fland is incredibly skilled and is a certified shot-maker from all three levels, including three-point range, an area from which he’s taken over a number of high-level games over the years. His handle has improved over the last year and allows him to play either guard spot and look comfortable while doing so. He still needs to add more muscle, but the fact that he’s one of the younger prospects in the 2024 class is encouraging on that front.

"Fland is comfortable leading an up-tempo offense and is at his best when not trying to do too much from a facilitation standpoint. Defensively, his length, IQ and wing-span should serve him well as he beefs up his upper body, allowing him to guard multiple positions down the road. Fland averaged 15 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.8 APG to go along with three turnovers per contest in 17 EYBL games this season. He shot 43% from the floor on the season."