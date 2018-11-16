When Kentucky takes on MTSU on Saturday, as roughly a two touchdown favorite, which team has the edge at every position at the field?

That's the question we tackle every week: Comparing the Cats and Blue Raiders across the board.

QUARTERBACK

MTSU quarterback Brent Stockstill has padded his numbers against competition that is much worse than Kentucky has seen this year but his numbers paint a picture of a really quality player. The very experienced senior completed 68.8-percent of his passes and has 2,298 yards with 21 touchdowns and only five interceptions. Great numbers even if they aren't off the charts like they have been in the past. Meanwhile, Terry Wilson is pretty much the quarterback Kentucky fans have debated all year. Mobile but hasn't made as many game-changing plays with his legs as he did earlier in the year. Accurate on the short stuff. Not as accurate on the deep stuff. In need of continued seasoning.

Advantage: MTSU

RUNNING BACK

MTSU's running backs have graded out above average according to PFF and it's a by-committee approach with Chaton Mobley, Terelle West, Tavares Thomas and Brad Anderson splitting carries. But none have reach the 400-yard mark this year. They are solid receivers and involved in the Blue Raider passing attack. Benny Snell of Kentucky is once again over the 1,000 yard mark and can inch closer to the school's record with a strong game but his overall game totals have been down over the past month.

Advantage: KENTUCKY

WIDE RECEIVER

If you only look at statistics then MTSU has the clear advantage. Ty Lee is the game's leading receiver based on season numbers (51 catches, 621 yards and 5 touchdowns) and the real difference is that Patrick Smith (42 catches, 433 yards, 5 TDs), Gatlin Casey and Tavonn Salter all have solid numbers as well. For Kentucky, Lynn Bowden's numbers are starting to come together (55 catches, 566 yards, 3 TDs) but David Bouvier is the next-leading pass catcher with only 14 receptions and 189 yards. However, overall talent and level of competition has to be factored here.

Advantage: EVEN

TIGHT END

C.J. Conrad's numbers have slowly started to improve (23 receptions, 187 yards, 2 TDs) and his blocking is something the Wildcats can rely on. MTSU does not employ a tight end in their spread tempo offense.

Advantage: KENTUCKY (by default)

OFFENSIVE LINE

MTSU's offensive line has surrendered 25 sacks on the season. Kentucky's has surrendered 22 but on a lot fewer attempts. Some of that can be attributed to Stockstill getting the ball out quicker than Wilson, however, and Kentucky's offensive line has been better at blowing open holes. Barring mistakes, UK's offensive line has a solid advantage.

Advantage: KENTUCKY

DEFENSIVE LINE

Trae Philpots, Tyshun Render and Jahmal Jones have had decent production in terms of making plays behind the line of scrimmage but schematically more is asked of them in that respect than is asked of Kentucky's. Against the best teams they have faced, MTSU's defensive line has not been especially impressive. Kentucky's has taken a step back over the past couple of weeks but Calvin Taylor and Quinton Bohanna are putting together nice seasons and UK has the solid depth edge.

Advantage: KENTUCKY

LINEBACKER

Kentucky's Josh Allen is a finalist for the Nagurski Trophy for a reason and he's a legitimate candidate to win that award, which goes to the best defensive player in college football. Chris Oats has not-so-quietly emerged as a very promising player for Kentucky and he's grading out extremely well. We haven't heard as much from Boogie Watson recently but the linebackers remain a solid strength for Kentucky barring a down game. Khalil Brooks and Darius Harris are putting together nice seasons for the Blue Raiders but they probably don't have one linebacker who would see a lot of action for Kentucky.

Advantage: KENTUCKY

DEFENSIVE BACK

Kentucky's secondary took a step back against Tennessee but this is still one of the best units in college football. Derrick Baity is having an All-SEC caliber season (even if the lack of picks and signature plays might hurt that cause) while the safety play has been bolstered by the emergence of Davonte Robinson, who may be Kentucky's most underrated player on its entire team. MTSU cornerback Darryl Randolph has had a solid season and safety Reed Blankenship would find a rotation spot at some bigger programs.

Advantage: KENTUCKY

SPECIAL TEAMS

Early in the season it appeared there might not be much drop off for this unit at Kentucky but that assumption has been shattered recently with field goal issues and even some coverage lapses. Nonetheless, the punt return has been solid and Max Duffy has been solid this season. Middle Tennessee's special teams unit grades out much lower than Kentucky's. In a game between an SEC school and a Group of Five opponent quality depth often shows up in something like special teams.

Advantage: KENTUCKY