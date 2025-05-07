OL Cameron Jones signs with Kentucky

Cats Illustrated can confirm a report by Pete Nakos that James Madison offensive lineman Cameron Jones has signed with Kentucky.

CI spoke with Jones yesterday after his official visit to Kentucky and he signaled that he had wrapped up his official visits and was approaching the end of his time in the portal.

Akron and Southern Miss are the other schools the 6'6, 330-pound offensive lineman officially visited after he entered the portal.

He did not play meaningful snaps during his two seasons with James Madison and, having used a redshirt in 2023, will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Jones is Kentucky's second offensive line addition in as many days following the commitment of Rob Fogler from Ball State on Tuesday.