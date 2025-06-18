Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 18, 2025
Where the Cats stand with the 2026 recruits
David Sisk  •  CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement