Wednesday has not been as hectic with college football news as Monday or Tuesday but there's still plenty of uncertainty, teams are forging ahead with schedules, and Cats Illustrated is in contact with sources.

Here's what we're hearing about the big issues now that we've reached the middle of a pivotal week.

So where do things stand?

As everyone reading this surely knows by now the SEC, ACC, and Big 12 are forging ahead with preparations for a season, but there's a universal understanding that games are far from a given.

"We still might not play any games," one source said not once but several times over the course of a Wednesday conversation with Cats Illustrated. "If the people in the SEC office decide we're not going to play then that's it. But we're going to do whatever we can to try and make it happen."

"If the Big 12 and ACC decide they're out, they're not playing, then it probably means we're not going to play, too."

Students are in the process of moving in at the University of Kentucky and this will be happening for some time.

