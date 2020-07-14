CatsIllustrated - 60-DAY FREE TRIAL

During these unprecedented and uncertain times Cats Illustrated is focused on growing our reach and providing an outlet for anyone on the fence about signing up.

We've been aggressive with offers to try our premium service out and many have joined us at the House of Blue in recent months.

This week we're rolling out another offer for anyone still on the fence.

If you sign up now you'll get a 60-DAY FREE TRIAL to all of our content at Cats Illustrated.

We're bringing you a steady stream of football and basketball recruiting scoop, news, interviews, and articles, preseason sports content, historical studies, and whatever comes out of camps or combines that are taking place on various hardwoods or gridirons.

When you sign up you'll have access to everything we offer at Cats Illustrated and you'll be a part of the House of Blue forum, the largest premium community of Kentucky fans anywhere on the internet.

If you are a new user and do not yet have an account/user name click here and make sure 60BBN is in the promo code space when you sign up.

Or if you are a free user or a former premium member you can upgrade your account to premium using this offer by clicking here.