 CatsIllustrated - Views from The Opening
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-29 07:19:36 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Views from The Opening

The Atlanta Celtics vs. Bobby Maze Elite matchup was a great way to kickoff the 2020 AAU season
The Atlanta Celtics vs. Bobby Maze Elite matchup was a great way to kickoff the 2020 AAU season (https://twitter.com)
David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

There haven't been any shoe circuit tournaments or live periods, nor will there be. But On the Radar Hoops gave the hoops recruiting world a great gift this past Saturday with a one-day event appro...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}