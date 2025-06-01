Cats hammer top-seeded Clemson, advance to regional finals

Kentucky got big contributions from its entire lineup and a strong starting pitching performance from Nate Harris on Sunday as the Wildcats rolled to a 16-4 win over top-seeded Clemson in an NCAA Tournament elimination game.

The 3-seed Cats will advance to face 2-seed West Virginia in the Clemson Regional finals later today with a 6 p.m. ET start. If UK defeats the Mountaineers, who won the first matchup 4-3 on Friday, they two teams would play again on Monday at Kingsmore Stadium.

To keep its season alive, Kentucky (31-25) produced one of its best hitting days of the season and leaned on its trademark aggressiveness on the basepaths, which helped contribute to seven errors by the Tigers.

After both teams scored two runs in the first inning, Kentucky scored five runs in the third inning and added six more in the fourth to blow the game wide open.

The Cats banged out 13 hits, including four doubles, to go along with four walks and three hit batsmen on the day. Eight starters had hits, and all nine reached base safely at least one time.

"It was clicking on all cylinders for us," Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione said.

Junior outfielder Carson Hansen led the way with three hits, while Luke Lawrence, Cole Hage, and Ryan Schwartz each added two knocks. Lawrence had two of the the Cats' extra-base hits.

Schwartz also drove in four runs, while fellow freshman Hudson Brown had three RBI. Tyler Bell and Patrick Herrera each scored three runs for UK.

The massive run support took some pressure off freshman right-hander Harris, who gave the Cats six solid innings on the mound on a day when it was imperative to save the UK bullpen for a potential game later on Sunday.

Harris (5-2) scattered six hits and worked around four walks to surrender only three earned runs. He struck out seven.

"He battled," Mingione said. "It would have been real easy for him in this environment, for a freshman, to just fold after the first (inning), and he did not do that. Just shows the maturity, the toughness of Nate Harris. Just a real man. Proud of him."

Evan Byers, Nile Adcock, and Leighton Harris each worked one inning to close out the lopsided win.

Clemson starter Talan Bell (0-2) took the loss, allowing six runs (five earned) in only 2.1 innings on the mound. Poor defense hurt the No. 11 Tigers throughout the game, costing their pitchers five unearned runs.

The Tigers' season ended at 45-18.