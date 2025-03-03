Advertisement
Published Mar 3, 2025
VIDEO: Williams, Almonor Preview Matchup with LSU
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Kentucky's Amari Williams and Ansley Almonor spoke with the media on Monday about coming off a tough loss to No. 1 Auburn, the loss of senior wing Jaxson Robinson to wrist surgery, and facing LSU on Tuesday in the home finale at Rupp Arena.

