Cats land verbal from 4-star TE

New Kentucky tight ends coach Derek Shay is on the board with his first verbal commitment, and it's a big one.

Four-star Port Huron (Mich.) Northern tight end Lincoln Watkins (6-4, 233) gave a verbal commitment to the Wildcats after visiting Lexington this week.

He confirmed his commitment with Rivals on Saturday (see X below), choosing the Cats over Florida, Nebraska, and Indiana, among others.

Watkins is the eighth member of UK's 2026 commitment board and currently the highest-rated player. He is the No. 8 prospect in Michigan and the No. 16 tight end nationally, according to Rivals

As a junior, he recorded 39 receptions for 668 yards and scored 17 total touchdowns, converting a first down on 72 of his 78 touches.

He is also a standout on the Port Huron Northern track and field squad.