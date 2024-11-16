Advertisement
Published Nov 16, 2024
VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Stoops - Murray State Postgame
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops addressed the media after the Wildcats' 48-6 win over Murray State on Saturday at Kroger Field.

