Published Feb 28, 2025
VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Pope Previews Matchup with No. 1 Auburn
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Kentucky head coach Mark Pope addressed the media on Friday ahead of the Wildcats' matchup with No. 1 Auburn on Saturday at Rupp Arena.

