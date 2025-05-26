Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published May 26, 2025
Ikenna Alozie summarizes the state of his recruitment
David Sisk  •  CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer
Ikenna Alozie (Photo by https://CoachDavidSisk.X.com)
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement