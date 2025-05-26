Ikenna Alozie summarizes the state of his recruitment

Through the first part of this week we've been taking a deeper dive into what makes Chris Vaughn's latest batch of
Kentucky doesn't make a habit of offering too many players from the state of Massachusetts but in the case of 2027
Chris Vaughn calls Allen Evans IV the top corner on UK's board. What do the coaches see?
Ikenna Alozie is a player Big Blue Nation is watching closely. He recently summarized where his recruitment stands.
UK to open against West Virginia.
Through the first part of this week we've been taking a deeper dive into what makes Chris Vaughn's latest batch of
Kentucky doesn't make a habit of offering too many players from the state of Massachusetts but in the case of 2027
Chris Vaughn calls Allen Evans IV the top corner on UK's board. What do the coaches see?