Advertisement
Published Mar 15, 2025
VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Pope - SECT Alabama Postgame
circle avatar
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
Twitter
@JDrumUK
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope addressed the media on Friday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville after the No. 15 Wildcats' 99-70 loss to No. 5 Alabama in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

Advertisement