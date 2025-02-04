Advertisement
Published Feb 4, 2025
VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Pope - Ole Miss Postgame
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Kentucky head coach Mark Pope and the Wildcats addressed the media after their 98-84 loss to No. 25 Ole Miss on Tuesday night in Oxford, Miss.

