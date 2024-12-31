VIDEO: Cats Talk Bounce-Back Win Over Brown
Kentucky's Andrew Carr, Amari Williams, and Travis Perry spoke to the media after the Wildcats' 88-54 win over Brown on Tuesday afternoon at Rupp Arena.
After long holiday layoff, UK faces Brown on Tuesday in matinee at Rupp.
UK quarterback will forgo his final year of eligibility.
The latest we're hearing on Kentucky's efforts in the transfer portal.
Kentucky has offered New Mexico State offensive tackle Shiyazh Pete
On the last day of the first wave in the transfer portal, we learned that Kentucky wide receiver Hardley Gilmore is
