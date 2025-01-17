Staff Predictions

Kentucky has notched a couple of big wins since that loss at Georgia and they have a chance for yet another resume-building victory on Saturday when highly-ranked Alabama comes to town.

Cats Illustrated staff members share their takes and predictions on the matchup here.

Jeff Drummond: This game should be fun. A lot of times in sports, we get excited about a matchup that should be played in an entertaining style, and it doesn't live up to expectations. I don't think we have to worry about that Kentucky and Alabama. This will be a shootout. The Crimson Tide will play the tempo that UK desires (and vice versa) so I think it just comes down to who's making shots. It would be nice to see Jaxson Robinson and Koby Brea splashing 3s in the same game. Give me Kentucky in a thriller, 94-90. Amari Williams as my MVP flirting with a triple-double.

David Sisk: These are two of my favorite teams to watch, and two of my favorite coaches as well. This should be an aesthetically pleasing game to watch. There are plenty of reasons to like Kentucky. Three’s will be raining down, and UK shoots them better. They’ve shot 60 less and made two more than Bama, although both teams guard the arc well. The Tide is turnover prone. They have committed at least 14 in six of their last seven games. The Cats have the chance to have a lot more shot attempts. On the flip side, Alabama is dynamic at the rim shooting 61% from two. Neither team takes many mid-range jumpers. That is not Kentucky’s strength. Bama turnovers versus UK’s defense in the lane. Whoever cleans those things up the best will win, because both teams are going to come at the other in waves. Kentucky 95 Alabama 92

Justin Rowland: There's every reason to expect this is going to be an excellent and exciting college basketball game. It's two of the best teams in the country. Two of the most exciting teams the country. Two teams that play at a fast tempo and won't shy away from an up and down affair with lots of fireworks. Alabama plays at the fastest tempo in the country according to KenPom and Kentucky is top 30. I don't think this will be similar to the last time the Tide came in. They're hungry after a home loss and Kentucky probably feels something of a grind wearing on them after a couple of big wins against tough, physical teams. So I will pick the very rare home loss at Rupp. Fortunately for UK, even if it happens that Quad 1 record is still a huge asset.