Advertisement
Advertisement
Published Oct 29, 2024
VIDEO: Cats talk 98-67 win in second exhibition tune-up
circle avatar
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
Twitter
@JDrumUK
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Kentucky's Andrew Carr, Jaxson Robinson, and Brandon Garrison spoke to the media after the Wildcats' 98-67 win over Minnesota State Mankato on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena in exhibition action.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement