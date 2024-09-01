Advertisement

PHOTO GALLERY: UK vs. Southern Miss

PHOTO GALLERY: UK vs. Southern Miss

Sights and scenes from the Cats' season opener.

 • Jeff Drummond
VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Stoops - Southern Miss Postgame

VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Stoops - Southern Miss Postgame

UK boss talks 31-0 win in weather-shortened season opener.

 • Jeff Drummond
Cats tussle with Mother Nature, roll past Southern Miss in opener

Cats tussle with Mother Nature, roll past Southern Miss in opener

UK claims 31-0 win in weather-delayed, shortened season opener.

 • Jeff Drummond
QUICK TAKES: Kentucky 31, Southern Miss 0

QUICK TAKES: Kentucky 31, Southern Miss 0

The CI staff offers its first impressions from UK's season opener.

 • Jeff Drummond
Game Commentary: UK 31, USM 0

Game Commentary: UK 31, USM 0

Commentary and analysis on the events that transpired late Saturday night at Kroger Field.

 • Justin Rowland

Published Sep 1, 2024
UK tight end target Sam Hamilton recaps visit for opener
Justin Rowland  •  CatsIllustrated
