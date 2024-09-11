Tajh Ariza already has ties to a Kentucky coach
Mark Pope is taking full advantage of the current live period by extending offers to underclassmen. The Kentucky coach has also gotten fully involved in the 2026 class as well. The Wildcats extende...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news