UK's Guilfoil named All-America

After turning in one of the best relief pitching seasons in school history, Kentucky's Tyler Guilfoil was honored Monday as a first-team All-America selection by Baseball America.

The Lexington native and former Lafayette High School standout was also previously named a first-team All-American by the NCBWA and Perfect Game.

He was one of only three SEC players to earn the honor, joining LSU outfielder Dylan Crews and Auburn designated hitter Sonny DiChiara.

Guilfoil had a 1.59 ERA and six saves for the Wildcats this season. The junior right-hander worked 51 innings while holding opposing hitters to a .156 batting average and averaging 14 strikeouts per nine innings pitched.

His ERA was even better in SEC play, shrinking to 1.34. He earned a win and a save during UK's SEC Tournament run to the league semifinals.

Guilfoil was a finalist for National Stopper of the Year. He was the only reliever in the SEC to be named First-Team All-SEC.

Baseball America All-America Teams