After several years of public outcry for an updated floor design at the basketball home of the Kentucky Wildcats, Rupp Arena is getting a makeover.

University of Kentucky Athletics and Central Bank Center revealed a new design on Tuesday with the traditional blue UK logo at midcourt and a large contrasting wood stain outline of the Bluegrass State layered behind it.

The design also features perimeter borders in the school's familiar shade of blue with modernized Rupp Arena and Central Bank logos on the wings replacing what had become controversial "bumper stickers" used during the last three seasons and widely panned as "bumper stickers."

"KENTUCKY" will be painted on each baseline of the new court, which replaces the surface originally installed in 2001.

The "Cawood's Court" marker will continue to honor legendary radio play-by-play announcer Cawood Ledford at midcourt along the sideline where his broadcasts used to originate, and the UK logo with "Mr. Wildcat" will honor longtime equipment manager Bill Keightley in front of the Wildcats' bench.

The Kentucky men’s and women’s basketball teams will begin playing on the new surface following volleyball season, with expected installation ahead of the Wildcats' matchup with UNC-Wilmington on Dec. 2. The UK volleyball, women's basketball, and gymnastics teams are all holding their home events at Rupp Arena during renovation of Memorial Coliseum.



