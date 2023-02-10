Kentucky's loss to Arkansas means the Wildcats have very little margin for error the rest of the way.

Losing to Georgia would be a major blow, so Saturday's game against the Bulldogs is very important for a team that's squarely on the bubble.

Here are Cats Illustrated takes on the game and how it might play out.

Jeff Drummond: Georgia was a hot team at one time this season. But they have dropped three in a row including six of seven to move to 14-10. The offense has always been shaky, but a once stout defense has given up an average of 84.7 points during the three game slide. Kentucky defeated the Dawgs 84-71 three weeks ago. Oscar Tshiebwe had 37 point and 24 rebounds, and there would be no better time than the present for the much maligned center to turn things around. Kentucky also had 38 points in the paint and out-rebounded Georgia by 13. That was a game the Cats could do what they do well and succeed. They were more physical and efficient. They only shot 15 three-pointers, and had 15 assists to 7 turnovers. Think about how Kentucky plays when they play well. I believe we will see more of that Saturday. The Bulldogs just seem like a good matchup for them. Kentucky 78, Georgia 70.

Travis Graf: This is a game that Kentucky absolutely can’t afford to lose at this point in the season, being on the bubble. They’ve lost six of their last seven, with their one win being a narrow one against a bad South Carolina team. These are the kind of games, where if Kentucky were to lose, they don’t deserve to be in the tournament. There’s a chance the ‘Cats could be without CJ Fredrick and could have Sahvir Wheeler back, so the rotations will look a bit different. Oscar Tshiebwe has been in a funk, and what better game to get him going again than in a matchup where he just had 37 points and 24 rebounds against the Bulldogs. Kentucky takes care of business and wins 75 to 62.

David Sisk: I'm not really sure what to make of Georgia right now. They were generating some buzz as a surprise team earlier in the season but seem to have fallen on tough times the deeper they've dived into the SEC schedule. The Bulldogs have lost six out of seven with the only win coming against South Carolina. Some may forget, however, how well UGA played in the first half at Rupp Arena. The Dawgs were up 42-34 at the half before UK exploded for 51 points in the second half. Guards Kario Oquendo and Terry Roberts were tough matchups off the bounce for the Cats at times. Once again, the key will likely be whether or not UK can dial in for a strong defensive performance. The team that showed up for Arkansas could be in danger in this now "must-win" scenario. I think the Cats should eventually pull this one out, but it may not be as routine as it should be. Kentucky 79, Georgia 72

Justin Rowland: You don't see anything in Georgia at this point in the season that would be overly concerning. They don't fall into the category of team that Kentucky has typically struggled with this year. UK has struggled to beat really good teams. They've been much better against competition that's average or worse and that's where UGA is. For that reason I'll pick Kentucky, but frankly, they aren't good enough defensively to say any road conference game should be regarded as easy. This seems like a perfect opportunity for Oscar to get out of his current rut. The defense has been a rut all season, but it has cratered and impacted other parts of his game recently. I'll call for him to have a big day. Kentucky 75, Georgia 68.