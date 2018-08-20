Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas offensive tackle Jake Pope committed to Kentucky before the season started and he has never looked back.

The 6-foot-7, 275-pound (at last check) three-star prospect told Cats Illustrated early this week that recruiting has died down since that verbal commitment to Mark Stoops' program.

"Most schools have backed off," Pope said. "There are some that are trying to push the topic but it's just an occasional, 'Hey, how are you,' and there's no actual recruiting anymore. That's really over with."

Pope plans to take his official visit to Kentucky in December, when the Wildcats will presumably bring in most of their other commitments. That appears to be the only official visit he's intent on taking.

Since Pope had offers from Cincinnati, Illinois, Michigan State, NC State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, UCF and Virginia Tech at the time of his commitment to Kentucky in May, news that he's very solid is a big positive for the Cats' 2019 recruiting class.

Continue reading this story at the House of Blue