After four seasons at the helm of the Kentucky women's basketball program, Kyra Elzy was dismissed as head coach, UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart announced Monday.

Elzy, who had led the Wildcats since Matthew Mitchell resigned in November of 2020, had two rough seasons after UK shocked the college basketball world by making a run to the 2022 Southeastern Conference Tournament championship.

The Cats finished 12-20 this season with a second-round loss to Tennessee in the conference tournament. That dropped Elzy's overall record to 61-60, including a 6-26 mark the last two years in SEC regular-season play. Seventeen of 20 losses this season came by double digits.

“I appreciate Kyra for her efforts at Kentucky, on and off the court, and wish her and her family the best in the future,” Barnhart said in a statement from UK Athletics.

Per the press release from Barnhart, UK will begin a national search for a new head coach.

The athletics department has invested heavily in women's basketball in recent years, and will likely offer one of the top financial packages in the nation. Elzy was set to receive $775,000 for base salary, multi-media, and endorsements this season. That would have increased to $850,000 by the end of the 2026-27 season.

She will be owed approximately $2.5 million for the buyout clause in her contract.

Kentucky will also be set to open a newly-renovated Memorial Coliseum in 2024-25, at a pricetag of nearly $82 million, which could help attract its next coach.



